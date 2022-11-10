Bird flu outbreak confirmed in Derbyshire
Officials in Derbyshire are taking action to prevent bird flu spreading after an outbreak was confirmed.
Derbyshire County Council said an outbreak of the H5N1 strain was found near Hatton in the south of the county.
A 3km (1.9-mile) protection zone and 10km (6.2-mile) surveillance zone have been put in place to try to stop the disease spreading.
About 48m birds have been culled in the UK and EU in the past year after the largest avian flu outbreak on record.
Measures to limit the spread of the disease are now in place, including restrictions on the movement of poultry and other captive birds, carcasses, eggs, used poultry litter and manure.
Council highways officers will also be putting road signs in place to warn people when they are entering the surveillance zone.
On Monday, national measures across England to tackle bird flu cases were introduced, while the UK Health Security Agency has said the risk of bird flu to public health is "very low".
