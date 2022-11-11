Man dies after Derbyshire building site fall
- Published
A man has died after a fall at a building site in Derbyshire.
Emergency crews were called to Mansfield Road in Hasland, near Chesterfield, just after 13:45 GMT on Tuesday.
The road was closed while crews worked on the casualty and the air ambulance landed nearby.
Police have now confirmed the man died in hospital on Thursday. No more details of the fatality have been released.
Flown to hospital
Officers said a file was being prepared for the coroner.
A spokeswoman for the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance said: "Our crew were activated at 13.52 and were on scene at 14.13.
"They were called to assist East Midlands Ambulance Service with a patient who had a fall, the crew assessed the patient and gave critical care interventions, and then flew the patient to hospital for further care."
A spokesman for the Health and Safety Executive said: "HSE is aware of this incident. We are supporting Derbyshire Constabulary with its investigation."
