Fin Bowen: Premier League shirt plea in memory of goalkeeper
A non-league football club is asking Premier League teams for a signed goalkeeper shirt to auction off in memory of a young player who died.
Mickleover FC goalkeeper Fin Bowen, 18, passed away at home on 8 November, the club said.
The Derbyshire club has paid tribute to him and plan to name a stand after Fin at their Don Amott Arena ground.
Club treasurer Neil Hadfield said the club was "devastated" and Fin will be "sadly missed by everybody".
Mr Hadfield said the club was in the process of asking for goalkeeper shirts from the 20 Premier League clubs and others who wanted to donate.
He said money raised will be given to the family for them to choose what to do with it.
The club said it would also name one of the terraces along the side of the pitch the "Fin Bowen Stand".
Fin joined the club at 15 and made his way through the junior ranks before becoming the starting goalkeeper for the reserve team.
Minute's silence
He was handed his first-team debut earlier this year away at Suffolk outfit Leiston FC and played in the senior side during pre-season.
The 18-year-old also had trials at Derby County.
Fin had also started a university degree course in sports management in Chesterfield through the Derby County Community Trust.
University friends, team-mates and former players at Mickleover all turned out at their home on 8 November to take part in a minute's silence in his memory.
The club said it considered postponing the game but Fin's family wanted it to go ahead.
'Absolutely devastating'
"He was a lovely lad, he loved playing football and you could also have a chat with him after games," Mr Hadfield said.
"I've watched him grow up from a young man to a very dedicated professional who had a bright future.
"He'll be sadly missed by everybody at the club. It's absolutely devastating.
"We're all visibly upset and shaken by the news - it's awful."
Mr Hadfield said the club was in the process of printing t-shirts of Fin for the first-team players to warm-up in before their home game against Stratford Town.
Another minute's silence is also planned as well as 150 limited edition programmes.
