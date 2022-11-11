East Midlands communities decorated for Armistice Day
- Published
Communities across the East Midlands have been busy preparing displays ahead of Armistice Day.
People from all walks of life have come together to remember those who lost their lives in conflict.
This includes Leicestershire's mystery knitter - Syston Knitting Banxy - creating a design to resemble a soldier's boots and helmet.
Ann Smith, 70, organised for two Remembrance postbox toppers to be made and displayed in Ashbourne, Derbyshire, for the first time.
She said: "I put a post out on social media asking people that can knit and crochet if they could do some poppies and I got quite a good response.
"My idea was to get as many people in the community involved - knitting groups, craft groups, schools - that sort of thing.
"They've turned out really, really well."
It is not just postboxes that have been decorated with wool.
More than 2,500 knitted poppies have gone on display at Clumber Park, near Worksop, Nottinghamshire, including this cascade in the Chapel of St Mary the Virgin.
They were made by those at residential homes, churches, Brownie groups, crafting clubs and Women's Institute organisations.
Danielle Brown, from Clumber Park, said: "The support we have received has been overwhelming and we would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has taken part.
"This is the first year of what we hope will become an annual display, with more and more poppies being added each November."
In Nether Langwith, Nottinghamshire, there is an impressive display on the grass bank between Main Road and Queen's Walk.
Poppies cascade from the war memorial and into the River Poulter.
The display also features poppies with the names of fallen soldiers that lived in the village.
The Snibstone New Inn pub in Coalville, Leicestershire, has been decorated top-to-toe with poppies, flags and bunting.
Landlady Gemma King, 38, said it was something she liked to do every year.
"The clock tower, which is the memorial, is opposite the pub and I've set the pub up to be a veteran hub," she said.
It took her all day to decorate inside and a few more hours to do the outside.
Poppies with soldier silhouettes have been put up outside the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham.
They are lit up with a red light when it gets dark.
Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs the hospital, has also used red lights at its City Hospital building.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.