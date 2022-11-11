East Midlands communities decorated for Armistice Day

Poppy displayRuth Kerry
A notice board in West Bridgford has been decorated as part of the Willow Tree Remembrance display
By Amy Phipps
BBC News

Communities across the East Midlands have been busy preparing displays ahead of Armistice Day.

People from all walks of life have come together to remember those who lost their lives in conflict.

This includes Leicestershire's mystery knitter - Syston Knitting Banxy - creating a design to resemble a soldier's boots and helmet.

Syston Town News
Syston Knitting Banxy has become famous for creating detailed postbox toppers

Ann Smith, 70, organised for two Remembrance postbox toppers to be made and displayed in Ashbourne, Derbyshire, for the first time.

She said: "I put a post out on social media asking people that can knit and crochet if they could do some poppies and I got quite a good response.

"My idea was to get as many people in the community involved - knitting groups, craft groups, schools - that sort of thing.

"They've turned out really, really well."

Ann Smith
Ms Smith said she wanted as much of the community as possible to be involved in making the toppers in Ashbourne

It is not just postboxes that have been decorated with wool.

More than 2,500 knitted poppies have gone on display at Clumber Park, near Worksop, Nottinghamshire, including this cascade in the Chapel of St Mary the Virgin.

Clumber Park National Trust
The poppies will be on display in the chapel until 27 November

They were made by those at residential homes, churches, Brownie groups, crafting clubs and Women's Institute organisations.

Danielle Brown, from Clumber Park, said: "The support we have received has been overwhelming and we would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has taken part.

"This is the first year of what we hope will become an annual display, with more and more poppies being added each November."

Billy Jackie Lennard
Poppies cascade into the River Poulter in Nether Langwith

In Nether Langwith, Nottinghamshire, there is an impressive display on the grass bank between Main Road and Queen's Walk.

Poppies cascade from the war memorial and into the River Poulter.

The display also features poppies with the names of fallen soldiers that lived in the village.

Billy Jackie Lennard
Poppies have been staked into the grass in Nether Langwith

The Snibstone New Inn pub in Coalville, Leicestershire, has been decorated top-to-toe with poppies, flags and bunting.

Landlady Gemma King, 38, said it was something she liked to do every year.

"The clock tower, which is the memorial, is opposite the pub and I've set the pub up to be a veteran hub," she said.

It took her all day to decorate inside and a few more hours to do the outside.

Snibstone New Inn
The Snibstone New Inn pub has become a local hut for veterans
Snibstone New Inn
Ms King said the whole community loved her decorations

Poppies with soldier silhouettes have been put up outside the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham.

They are lit up with a red light when it gets dark.

Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs the hospital, has also used red lights at its City Hospital building.

Nottingham University Hospitals
Poppies with soldier silhouettes have been positioned outside the Queen's Medical Centre
Nottingham University Hospitals
City Hospital has been illuminated with red lights around the site

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Topics