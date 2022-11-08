Finley Boden: Mum didn't see baby son's murder coming, jury told
- Published
A mother accused of murdering her baby son on Christmas Day told a social worker the child's father killed him and that she "didn't see it coming".
Shannon Marsden is accused alongside Stephen Boden of murdering 10-month-old Finley Boden in 2020, 39 days after he was placed back in their care.
Jurors have already heard Finley suffered "appalling" injuries.
Prosecutors told a trial at Derby Crown Court the pair beat and burned the boy "in repeated acts of severe violence".
On Tuesday, the trial heard evidence from social worker Jennifer Hancock, who had a half-hour telephone conversation with Miss Marsden on 11 February 2021.
'Beaten to death'
Both parents had already been initially arrested at this time, with bail conditions ordering them not to contact one another while police investigations continued.
Ms Hancock said Miss Marsden was "irate, distressed, shouting, talking at great speed and swearing at me" during the call.
She said Miss Marsden alleged Boden "killed" Finley and she "didn't see it coming", also claiming her son "was beaten to death".
Ms Hancock said she was "concerned about whether there was domestic abuse" between the defendants, with Miss Marsden given an advocate for support, but this was rejected when she denied being a victim.
Mr Boden, 29, of Romford Way in Barrow Hill, Chesterfield, and 22-year-old Miss Marsden, of no fixed address, deny murder, two counts of child cruelty, and two charges of causing or allowing the death of a child.
The trial continues.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.