Derby jewellers to close after almost 165 years of trading
A jewellery shop in Derby is closing after almost 165 years of trading.
Watts jewellers first began trading in the city in 1858, but current owner Glyn Smoothy is set to shut the store for the final time on 12 Saturday.
Founded by William Edward Watts, the Cathedral Quarter mainstay originally specialised in producing pocket watches and time-keeping equipment for sailors.
Mr Smoothy - who has spent his whole career at the shop - said the closure came "with a great degree of sadness".
"It's purely down to my desire to retire coinciding with the end of our business lease, so the time just seems right," he said.
"I will close the doors for the final time with a lot of happy memories."
Mr Smoothy began working at the business in 1977 aged 16, working alongside his father Frederick.
He said the family connections continued among generations of customers, who he hoped to see at the firm's closing down sale.
"It's been a pleasure to see families come in over the years, and we have been able to support them in making a special purchase to celebrate key parts of their lives; engagements, weddings, anniversaries, birthdays, children arriving," he said.
"The past 45 years have flown by in many respects, and I have made so many friends.
"I really do love the business."
