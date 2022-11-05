Derby gunshot reports: Police arrest four men
- Published
Police have arrested four men after gunshots were heard in Derby.
Derbyshire Constabulary were called just before 22:00 BST on 24 October to reports of a firearm being discharged in the Addison Road area of Allenton.
Officers found no one had been harmed and no property had been damaged.
Two of the men were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. One has been released on bail and the other under investigation.
The other two men were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
They have also both been released - one on bail and the other under investigation.
