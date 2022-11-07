Former Chesterfield manager James Rowe denies sex assault charge
A former football manager has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting a woman.
Ex-Chesterfield manager James Rowe appeared before Chesterfield magistrates charged with one count of sexual assault on Monday.
The alleged offence is said to have occurred in November 2021 in Chesterfield.
Mr Rowe, 39, of Breaston, Derby, was bailed and is next due to appear at Derby Crown Court on 5 December.
Mr Rowe was in charge of Chesterfield from November 2020 until leaving by mutual consent in February.
