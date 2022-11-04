Long Eaton: New Lidl and Wickes stores recommended for approval
Officials have recommended granting permission to build a new supermarket and DIY shop in a Derbyshire town.
Plans submitted by Clowes Developments, Lidl and Wickes would see stores built on the old Stadium Industrial Park off Nottingham Road and Springfield Avenue in Long Eaton.
A similar scheme was approved at appeal by a government planning inspector in 2021 after being rejected by Erewash Borough Council in 2019.
It is expected to create 70 jobs.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the new plans would see the Wickes store double in size and the Lidl slightly larger than initially proposed, with the amount of car park spaces reduced from 207 to 157.
Erewash planning officials recommended councillors approve the modified plans at a meeting on Wednesday.
