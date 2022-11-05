Cost of living: Can Christmas lights displays survive the energy crisis?
- Published
For those who dream of a bright Christmas by covering their homes in festive lights, this year's soaring energy costs may have put a damper on their plans. Will their fondness for illuminated festivities - not to mention the charitable fundraising some do - survive the cost of living crisis?
'It brings joy'
Wayne Skinner, 34, decorates his father's house in Bolsover, Derbyshire, with a display that attracts a lot of local support.
"I do it because it brings joy to a lot of people who visit the display," he said.
"We also raise money for a different charity each year from donations collected."
This will be the family's 20th anniversary of doing the display but they have had to make a few changes.
Mr Skinner said: "I have had to adapt the lights this year by using LED technology, movement sensors and reduced opening hours to combat the increased cost of running the display without cancelling it.
"I do worry about the cost as my dad pays the energy bill so I have done everything I can to use as little energy as possible."
'It's going to be tough'
Debbie Smith said she and her husband Ivan have been working overtime to make sure their display can go ahead this year.
"It's going to be tough. We are expecting it [the cost] to rise a lot but it's once a year, it's worth it," she said.
"We do budget for it. We're doing overtime and there is absolutely no way it isn't going to happen."
The couple have just started putting up the decorations outside their home in Belper, Derbyshire.
Mrs Smith said it takes her husband over a week to get the display in place, with this year's new additions including a 7ft (2.1m) train.
She said it was all about giving the community something free to enjoy - including a chat with Santa.
"If you take you children to see Santa in a store, you might get a little present but you maybe have to pay," she said.
"With us they walk away with a few sweets but they've seen Santa and it's free."
'It's dearer but how can you stop?'
Tony and Wendy Swift have had two years off from putting up their big Christmas light display.
This year they are back and preparations are already under way at their home in Nuthall, Nottinghamshire.
Mrs Swift said: "We started this in memory of my dad - he died at Christmas time."
She said the display raised money for Nottingham's palliative care unit Hayward House, which had cared for her father, and charity When You Wish Upon a Star.
Mr Swift said they had been saving throughout the year to meet the added cost of the display.
"We knew it was going to get dearer but how can you stop doing it? The two charities, they're not going to stop," he said.
"We've been putting money aside for the electric bill.
"We don't know what [the bill] is going to be - whatever it is we'll find the money to pay for it."
'Let's try and brighten people's lives'
David Carter, 65, covers his house in Gamston, Nottinghamshire, in Christmas lights every year and said this one would be no exception.
In fact, he started putting them up in September and has even spent £300 on new decorations.
"They're all LED but it's a cost I'm prepared to stand.
"This year I can actually monitor them properly because I've got my smart meter," he said.
Last year, Mr Carter said his lights display had raised £3,500 for the RSPCA from visitor donations.
He said the lights were always popular with the local community.
"People last year, and for the last few years, basically said 'it brightens up our lives', especially with Covid and everything else," he said.
"I think it's the same mentality with the cost of living, so let's try and brighten people's lives.
"The children absolutely love it - the expressions on their faces are fantastic and make it all worthwhile."
