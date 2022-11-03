Bee made from confiscated weapons to tour Derbyshire
- Published
A giant bee sculpture made from confiscated knives and firearms is expected to visit Derbyshire as part of an educational tour.
The sculpture will travel around the county from 25 November going to town centres, public venues and tourist attractions.
It was made by the British Ironwork Centre who also made the knife angel that visited Derby and Chesterfield.
Derbyshire Police are asking people to make knitted bees ahead of its arrival.
The 11ft (3.3m) tall bee monument has been made out of weapons collected during an amnesty in Manchester.
Clive Knowles, chairman of the British Ironwork Centre, said: "The variety and sheer volume of weapons delivered to the ironworks was a stark reminder that our need to suppress violence is a continual effort that requires a continual focus."
Like the knife angel, the bee sculpture is going on tour nationally.
Insp Ellen Lovatt, from Derbyshire Police, said: "It is absolutely fantastic that we have secured this monument.
"We previously had the opportunity to host the knife angel - that was really poignant, really emotive, and people had a lot to say and a lot of different views about it.
"We jumped at the opportunity to do this again with the Manchester bee."
The force has appealed for donations of knitted or cardboard cut-out bees in the lead-up to its arrival.
Ms Lovatt said: "When people come to see the bee they will be available to be given to those visitors with an anti-violence message attached."
Anyone wanting to make a bee has been asked to send it to Derbyshire Police headquarters in Ripley.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.