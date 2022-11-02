Derby teacher banned over child abuse images
A man has been banned from teaching for life after being convicted of having child abuse images.
Ian Bensley, 41, had worked at Derby Moor Academy for five years when he was arrested in September 2018.
After admitting six charges of making indecent images of children and three of outraging public decency, he was jailed in January 2020.
The Teaching Regulation Agency said he should be barred from the profession with no chance of review.
Shortly after his arrest Bensley was moved to John Port School in Etwall but was dismissed for gross misconduct in 2019.
None of the charges related to children at either school.
The panel hearing, which Bensley did not attend, found there "was a strong public interest consideration in respect of the protection of pupils given the serious findings of inappropriate relationships with children."
It added: "No mitigation evidence was submitted on behalf of Mr Bensley, nor was any evidence submitted which demonstrated that Mr Bensley had remorse or insight for his actions."
Spencer Academies Trust, which employed Mr Bensley, has been approached for comment.
