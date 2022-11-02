Plans to convert a former pub into 20 flats have been rejected by councillors who raised concerns over people's ability to park on the site.P﻿ermission had already been granted for a conversion of the Elm Tree Inn, in High Street, Staveley, Derbyshire, into 23 apartments in 2017.But that permission had lapsed, causing the applicant to reapproach Chesterfield Borough Council with a reduced scheme. C﻿ouncillors turned down the proposal at a planning committee meeting on Monday.