Halloween: Eerie displays trick - and treat - onlookers
- Published
People and animals across the UK have been embracing the spooky season with pumpkins, fancy dress and elaborate decorations.
This includes Halloween scenes set up around the East Midlands, which range from the cute and fluffy - to the dark and disturbing.
A house in West Hallam, Derbyshire, is designed to send a shiver up the spine of passers-by with the garden turned into a graveyard with witches, pumpkins and a very bony butler.
However, a couple in Heanor, Derbyshire, have taken decorating their home to the next level.
It took Alison Clarke and her husband a week to put all their Halloween decorations up.
She said they started staging the creepy display outside their home on Thorpehill Drive a few years ago, adding new items every time.
"We had to build a shelter because we get strong winds next to Shipley Park," she said.
"We moved it on the yard so we could use electricity, sound, lighting and fog machine.
"The street love it and support us."
It is not just homes that have had a Halloween makeover - a group of animal sculptures in Nottingham has also been dressed up for the occasion.
The horses near the racecourse in Sneinton look like they are ready to go trick or treating.
At Matlock Farm Park, some real animals have been embracing the fun of the season.
Staff have recreated a headless horseman scene and introduced a pumpkin companion to one of their resident rabbits.
