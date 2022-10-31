Appeal after man injured in altercation at Matlock pub
A man has been arrested after another man suffered an injury to his neck following an altercation at a pub.
Derbyshire Police said violence occurred between two men at The Tipsy Toad in Bakewell Road, Matlock, in the early hours of Sunday.
The man required hospital treatment but the force has not detailed how he sustained his injuries.
The detained man, 31, was held on suspicion of wounding with intent and remains in custody.
