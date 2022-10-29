Public told to avoid dangerous Derbyshire building
- Published
The risk of a former church in Derbyshire collapsing has prompted a warning for members of the public to avoid the area.
Emergency services were called to Simmondsley Lane, Glossop, at about 17:40 BST on Friday.
A passer-by spotted a large crack in the end of the former Zion church.
Fire crews left the area later on Friday but police have maintained a cordon from the junction with the A57 to the junction of Bowland Road.
The building - which dates from the mid-19th Century - has been empty for some years and is due for demolition.
It is believed structural engineers are examining the structure to decide on a course of action.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.