Abandoned and distressed dog tied to lamp post near Derby RSPCA centre
RSPCA staff are caring for a dog dumped on the doorstep of one of the charity's rehoming centres.
CCTV footage shows a young woman tying the German Shepherd to a lamp post then leaving as the distressed dog tries to follow her.
RSPCA inspectors are now trying to establish why the two-year-old dog was abandoned and find her a new home.
She has been named Abbey - after being left outside the charity's Abbey Street Rehoming Centre in Derby.
The charity said Abbey was abandoned on 12 October and while she was microchipped, the recorded details were no longer accurate.
RSPCA kennel team leader Leanne Bojko said: "Even though she was tied up outside the centre, the circumstances in which Abbey was left were far from ideal.
"We would always urge people to contact rescue organisations directly so they can advise you about what might be best for your pet and to be cautious about approaching dogs you don't know, especially at a time when that animal is likely to be feeling anxious and confused.
"Abbey is a lovely dog and despite what she's been through, she's taken everything in her stride and is always so happy to see you.
"She's a little bewildered about being in kennels, which is understandable, given that probably not long ago she would have been settled in a home environment."
RSPCA inspector Pamela Bird asked anyone with information about who might have owned Abbey to get in touch.
"It's always very sad to see pets being left in circumstances like this and the footage shows Abbey becoming instantly distressed as the woman walks away," she said.
"It's a busy road and we're just thankful that she didn't come to any harm.
"We would urge anyone who is struggling to look after their animals - at what is a very difficult economic time for many people - to seek advice and support."