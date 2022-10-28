Freda Walker murder: Man jailed for torturing and killing woman, 86
A man who tied up, gagged and beat an 86-year-old woman to death has been given a life sentence for her murder.
Vasile Culea killed Freda Walker after entering her home in Derbyshire to steal thousands of pounds her husband had taken out for home improvements.
Culea also tied up, gagged and beat her 88-year-old husband Ken Walker, who survived but has since died from cancer.
The 34-year-old was convicted following a trial at Derby Crown Court.
Sentencing Culea at the same court, Mr Justice Andrew Henshaw gave him a life sentence with a minimum term of 34 years.
He also gave him a concurrent sentence of 14 years in prison for causing Mr Walker grievous bodily harm with intent.
The judge told Culea he had attacked the couple "remorselessly", inflicting multiple injuries on both of them.
"The murder of Freda Walker was aggravated by the fact she was particularly vulnerable because of her age," the judge said.
"It was also aggravated by you applying tight restraints, head and neck wrappings to Freda Walker, failing to release her before you left, and making no attempt to summon help afterwards, for example by making an anonymous call."
Although Culea was found guilty of murdering Mrs Walker, he was found not guilty of attempting to murder her husband.
The judge also said he could not be sure Culea had intended to kill Mrs Walker when he attacked her. For Culea to be guilty of murder, the prosecution only had to prove he intended to cause her grievous bodily harm.
Culea attacked the couple at their home in Station Road, Langwith Junction, on 14 January.
Mr Walker had previously taken out £30,000 for home improvements and hidden it in various places around the house.
It was not clear how Culea came to learn of this money. In his evidence, he said he went to find the house after hearing two strangers talking about a "wealthy house" in the area.
He was more than £11,000 in debt, and had gambled away £280 at various betting shops on the day he attacked the pair.
CCTV played in court showed him outside the couple's home before he went inside.
Only Culea knows exactly what happened inside the house, because Mr Walker had no memory of the attack.
"Kenneth couldn't tell anyone what had happened and simply repeated 'my wife, my wife'," said Michael Auty KC, who prosecuted the case.
Mr Walker never returned home, and died in hospital on 29 August.
"He asked about Freda throughout the remainder of his time," Mr Auty said.
The prosecution suggested Culea had tortured Mrs Walker in order to make Mr Walker reveal where the money was hidden, and that he became increasingly frustrated when Mr Walker could not remember where it was.
The court heard Culea could also have suffocated Mrs Walker - by placing plastic bags and a pillowcase over her head - as a "last resort" in order to stop her from being able to identify him.
A pathologist said she died due to a combination of head injuries and airway obstruction, and either of these could have been sufficient to kill her.
