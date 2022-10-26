Jacob Crouch: Mother and stepfather deny murder of 10-month-old baby
- Published
A mother and stepfather have denied murdering a 10-month-old boy.
Jacob Crouch was pronounced dead at the Royal Derby Hospital after being found in a house in Linton, Derbyshire, on 30 December 2020.
An inquest heard he died after suffering a traumatic bowel injury.
Gemma Barton and Craig Crouch pleaded not guilty to murder, causing or allowing a child to die, causing or allowing a child to suffer serious injury and child cruelty.
Ms Barton, 32, of Ray Street in Heanor, and 38-year-old Mr Crouch, of Donisthorpe Lane in Moira, appeared at Derby Crown Court on Wednesday.
They will be held in custody ahead of a trial, which is set to take place on 6 June next year.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.