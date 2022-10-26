Derby: Traffic to be banned near school to protect children
Motorists in Derby will be banned from driving down a road near a school at certain times of the day.
A roadblock zone will start on 7 November along Vicarage Road, close to Mickleover Primary School.
Derby City Council said a "high level" of on-street parking at drop-off and pick-up times saw cars travelling in opposite directions, "unable to pass".
The restrictions will be in place between 08:30 and 09:00 BST, and from 15:00 to 15:30 during term times only.
The roadblock zone - from Vicarage Road's junction with Park Road to the junction of Farneworth Road - will be in place for the next 18 months at least.
In the first few weeks, council officers will be on patrol to control the restrictions, but it is unclear how enforcement will be managed after that time, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
'Potential for driver conflict'
The council confirmed earlier this year that CCTV cameras would be installed at some restriction areas where it was found motorists were not following the rules.
Residents and businesses who have vehicles registered to an address within a "school safe haven zone" can apply for an exemption.
Exemptions will also be available for blue badge holders.
A council spokesman said: "The levels of on-street parking create visibility issues for pedestrians, especially any unaccompanied pupils.
"The on-street parking on Vicarage Road is exacerbated by pupils being driven to and from the school and the potential for driver conflict during school drop-off/pick-up times increases."
The council launched its School Safe Haven scheme last year, with the aim of freeing up roads near schools at busy times to make them safer to use.
