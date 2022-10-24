Photo appeal after Derby County v Plymouth Argyle disorder
- Published
Police investigating disorder at Derby County's home game against Plymouth Argyle have released images of two men they want to identify.
Trouble broke out both before and after Plymouth's 3-2 win at Pride Park Stadium on Saturday 3 September.
Derbyshire Police are investigating what the force described as "significant" disorder at the match.
Four men have already been arrested in connection with the trouble and the investigation is continuing.
The force has asked anyone who recognises the men - thought to be Plymouth fans - to get in touch.
