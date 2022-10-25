Langwith Junction trial: Man guilty of murdering Freda Walker
- Published
A man who tied up, gagged and severely beat a couple in their 80s has been found guilty of murdering the woman.
Freda Walker, 86, died after being attacked by Vasile Culea, who also put plastic bags and a pillowcase over her head.
Her husband Ken Walker, 88, who was a local politician, survived but has since died from natural causes.
Culea attacked the couple because he hoped to steal a large amount of cash they had at their home in Derbyshire.
He was found not guilty of attempting to murder Mr Walker, but was found guilty of causing him grievous bodily harm with intent.
He will be sentenced at Derby Crown Court on Friday.
Det Insp Carolyne Van Schaick, who helped lead the investigation, said the methods Culea used to attack the couple were "truly shocking".
"When he encountered Freda and Kenneth, he assaulted them, killing Freda and leaving Kenneth for dead," she said.
"There is no doubt that having worked so hard over the years that Freda and Kenneth deserved a long, happy retirement and peace in their later years.
"This was taken away from them back in January when Vasile Culea, believing the couple had money in the address, went in with the intention to steal from them.
"Whilst Kenneth may have survived the attack, he had lost his wife and lived out his remaining days requiring constant care before he sadly passed away shortly before this case was due to be heard."
Culea attacked the couple at their home in Station Road, Langwith Junction, on 14 January.
His trial at Derby Crown Court heard he was more than £11,000 in debt, and had gambled away £280 at various betting shops on the day he attacked the couple.
He was originally from Romania and had been living in a house in Church Warsop with six other people, while he worked for a logistics company.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.