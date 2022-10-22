Snake Pass reopens following landslip probe
A road in Derbyshire is to reopen following a four-week investigation into the cause of a landslip.
The A57 Snake Pass was closed in September for a distance of 5.6 miles (9km) following damage caused by stormy weather in February.
Derbyshire County Council has said that it hopes to get the results of the ground investigation and possible engineering solutions by spring next year.
The road is due to reopen later.
The council said the closure had allowed specialist contractors to carry out an investigation into the landslip.
It said the ground investigation was needed so that plans could be drawn up to fix the pass.
During the closure, the road at Woodhouse Cottage, on the pass, was resurfaced.
The council's cabinet member for highways assets and transport, Kewal Singh Athwal, said: "We will work with specialists to find a design solution to this latest landslip, and this will be fully costed."
