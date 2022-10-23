Derby girl, 7, with diabetes to cut hair for charity
A seven-year-old girl who was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes is having more than 14 inches (36cm) of her hair cut off to raise money for charity.
So far, Molly has raised more than £500 for the Macmillan cancer unit at the Royal Derby Hospital and the Derby Diabetic Fun Club.
Her mother Amy said both organisations were close to her daughter's heart.
Molly has been growing her hair since the start of the pandemic and will have it cut into a bob on 5 November.
'Selfless'
Amy, 37, said her daughter had originally planned to grow her hair to donate it to the Little Princess Trust.
However, she wanted to see if she could also help some local charities that were close to her heart.
She said they had chosen the Macmillan unit because it was where one of Amy's close friends received end-of-life care.
"It's just huge if we can give something so they can buy either equipment or any comfort for people that are there and their family," she said.
"What they do is just priceless; it's just amazing what they do for other people."
Amy said Molly also wanted to raise money for Derby Diabetic Fun Club - a local Diabetes UK Group that had supported them.
"In April, Molly collapsed on us and we found out she had Type 1 diabetes," Amy said.
"That was a complete shock."
She said the family had been going to the club since June and it had given Molly an opportunity to meet other children with the condition.
Amy, who is a hairdresser, will be cutting her daughter's hair at a salon in Allestree next month.
She said the hair would then be sent off to the Little Princess Trust, who provide wigs to children who have lost their own hair.
Amy said it was "unbelievable" how generous everyone had been with donations during such difficult times.
Jill Matthews, charity chief officer at Derby and Burton Hospitals Charity said: "We are so grateful to Molly for raising such a huge amount of money.
"This is an extraordinarily selfless gesture and the money raised will make a world of difference to the unit to help support patients and their families. We can't wait to see her new do."
