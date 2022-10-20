Stenson Fields: Woman robbed at knifepoint while walking dog
Police are appealing for information after a woman was attacked and robbed while walking her dog.
The victim was on a footpath near Wragley Way in Stenson Fields, Derby, when she was approached by a man who threatened her with a knife before demanding her pet and property.
She threw jewellery at the man before fleeing with her dog, police said.
Witnesses are being sought after the incident, which happened between 21:30 and 22:30 BST on 12 October.
Derbyshire Police said the suspect was believed to have been wearing a dark hoody, dark skinny jeans and fingerless gloves.
