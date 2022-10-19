Mackworth shooting: Two teenagers deny attempted murder
Two teenagers have denied charges of attempted murder after a man was shot in Derby.
Raffique Harris, 18, and a 17-year-old boy from Derby appeared at the city's crown court on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty.
Harris, of Cheviot Street, Derby, and the co-accused have been remanded in custody and are due to stand trial in February.
Police were called to Ilford Drive, Mackworth, on September 14.
Officers found a critically-injured man with gunshot wounds to his stomach who was taken to hospital.
Tavonga Shoko, 18, of St Quentin Close, Derby, also appeared at court, charged with assisting an offender.
He did not enter a plea and will appear at the same court next month.
