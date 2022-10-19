Intruder says he did not intend to kill Freda Walker
- Published
A man who assaulted and tied up an "elderly and defenceless" couple has told jurors he did not intend to kill either of them.
Freda Walker died after being attacked by Vasile Culea while her husband Ken Walker survived but has since died from an unrelated cause.
Giving evidence, Mr Culea said he entered their home in Derbyshire intending to steal money from them.
He admitted punching them both but said he did not mean to seriously hurt them.
His barrister, Clive Stockwell KC, asked him: "Were you right or wrong to punch Mr and Mrs Walker?"
Speaking via a Romanian interpreter, he replied: "I was wrong."
Mr Stockwell asked: "Did you intend to cause Mrs Walker really serious harm?"
Mr Culea replied: "No."
Mr Stockwell asked: "Did you mean to cause Mr Walker really serious harm?"
Mr Culea replied: "No."
Mr Stockwell then asked Mr Culea if he intended to kill either of them, and he again replied no.
Mr Culea, who is 34, has admitted the manslaughter of Mrs Walker, who was 86, but denies murdering her.
For him to be guilty of murder, the prosecution must prove he intended to either kill her or cause grievous bodily harm.
Mr Culea also denies the attempted murder of Mr Walker, who was 88, and an alternative charge of causing him grievous bodily harm with intent.
Mr Culea attacked the couple - described as "elderly and defenceless" by the prosecution - at their home in Station Road in Langwith Junction on the evening of 14 January.
'Despaired' over money
The trial at Derby Crown Court has heard Mr Walker had previously taken out £30,000 in cash for home improvements and put it in various places across the house.
In his evidence, Mr Culea said he planned to search their home for cash after overhearing two strangers talking about a "wealthy house" in the village.
Mr Culea, who was already overdrawn by £11,000, told jurors he had gambled away £280 at various betting shops on the day he attacked the couple.
This was also supported by CCTV evidence which showed him visiting the betting shops.
"I started to become despaired and I remembered a conversation I heard between two people who were talking about a wealthy house that could have been broken into," he told the court.
He told jurors how he went to find the house and entered via the back door, which he claimed was unlocked.
However, the prosecution believe the "most likely scenario" is that Mr Culea forced his way in when one of the couple opened the back door to let their cat in or out, as they did not have a cat flap.
Mr Culea told jurors Mr and Mrs Walker both fell to the floor after he punched them both.
He said he stepped on Mrs Walker after he slipped over and got up, but denied kicking her or stamping on her.
He told jurors he tied both of them up by their wrists and ankles then searched the house for cash.
Mr Stockwell asked him: "As you left the house, what state did you believe that Mr and Mrs Walker were in?"
He replied: "She was breathing. He was moving his legs."
The trial continues.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.