Derbyshire Police officer avoids sack after abusing woman during row
A Derbyshire police officer has avoided the sack despite using threatening and abusive language to a member of the public.
PC Amy Bartlett got into an angry exchange with a woman at her boyfriend's flat in Sheffield, a conduct hearing heard.
The conversation was recorded and led to the officer being convicted of a public order offence last year.
The officer, who was off-duty at the time, said she was "incredibly sorry".
The independent disciplinary panel at the force's base in Ripley, decided PC Bartlett should not be dismissed from her role despite her actions amounting to gross misconduct, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
PC Bartlett has been given a final written warning for a period of two years.
The hearing heard PC Bartlett had begun a relationship with another police officer from South Yorkshire Police and would often visit him at his Sheffield flat.
On the night of 22 June 22 2020, a member of the public confronted PC Bartlett's boyfriend about noise coming from his property after previously writing him a letter about her concerns.
The conversation was recorded on a mobile phone, unknown to PC Bartlett and her boyfriend.
PC Bartlett intervened and then made a number of threatening and abusive remarks to the woman.
The hearing heard how the "exceptional officer" was convicted of a public order offence at Grimsby Magistrates' Court months after the incident.
It was said in the court hearing that PC Bartlett had shown "remorse throughout the proceedings".
Speaking at the hearing, PC Bartlett said: "From the beginning, I have been incredibly apologetic and I should never have responded the way I did.
"I found the whole event stressful. I just want to carry on doing the job I love."
