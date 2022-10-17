Ladybower Reservoir lost village visitor gets stuck in mud
- Published
Mountain rescuers have said they were called out to help two walkers visiting the remains of a lost village.
Derwent village was flooded in the 1940s to create Ladybower Reservoir, and its ruins have been visible for several months due to dry weather.
The Edale Mountain Rescue Team said one walker suffered a leg injury after falling down the bank and a second person became stuck in the mud.
Severn Trent, which owns the reservoir, has warned people against visiting.
The rescue team said on Facebook it had been called out by East Midlands Ambulance Service at about 14:10 BST on Saturday to help a walker who had "taken a tumble" while walking along the reservoir banks.
The person was evacuated and taken to hospital.
At 17:30, the rescuers - who had just returned from the previous call-out - were asked by Derbyshire Police to help a walker who had sunk "up to their thighs" in the mud and was unable to move.
The walker was uninjured but quickly freed by "digging and man power".
The team said: "A couple of timely reminders of the risks associated with walking down towards the currently extremely low reservoir water levels."
The most recent figures from Severn Trent showed Ladybower Reservoir was at just over 32% capacity.
The low water levels have given visitors a "fascinating" glimpse of the former village.
A Severn Trent spokesperson previously said: "If you are visiting to see either of these sights, we would ask you to be aware that the exposed reservoir bed is extremely muddy and not safe to walk in.
"Please don't walk out to the ruins."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.