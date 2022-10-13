Taser used before fatal Derby police station shooting - IOPC
A stun grenade, a baton round and a Taser were used to try to stop a man before police shot him dead, investigators said.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched an inquiry into the death of Marius Ciolac.
The 35-year-old was fatally shot by officers in the car park of Ascot Drive police station in Derby on Friday.
The police watchdog's investigation is continuing but it released an update on Thursday.
It said it had established some events leading up to the shooting of Mr Ciolac, who was armed with a knife.
An IOPC spokesperson said: "From information gathered so far, we can confirm that Derbyshire Constabulary officers in an armed response vehicle were called to the building by the force control room at around 09:59 BST after officers inside reported seeing a man with a knife in the police station car park causing damage to property.
"This included smashing glass in the entrance door from the car park and windows around it.
"We have established that attempts were made to stop him, including use of a multi-bang stun grenade, discharge of a baton round and a Taser, before a police firearm was discharged at about 10:03 BST.
"Mr Ciolac was provided with first aid by officers and paramedics at the scene before being taken by ambulance to hospital in Nottingham, where he sadly died later that morning."
The IOPC confirmed one shot was fired from a police issue firearm.
It has not disclosed the type of weapon used but said it will be subject to further ballistics tests.
It said three knives of various sizes were recovered from the scene.
'Heartfelt sympathies'
The provisional finding of a post-mortem examination held on Monday was that Mr Ciolac, a Romanian national, died from a single gunshot wound to the abdomen.
IOPC regional director Derrick Campbell said: "We have made contact with Mr Ciolac's family in Romania and Italy to explain our role, and our heartfelt sympathies are with them and everyone else affected by this tragic incident.
"A lot of rumour about the tragic events of Friday morning has been reported and while it is natural for people to want answers quickly about what happened, I would ask that people show patience and refrain from further speculation out of respect for Mr Ciolac's family and for everyone involved."
Mr Campbell said CCTV footage had been reviewed and a large amount of police body worn video was being gathered.
He said "initial accounts" had been taken from the officers involved and other witnesses from the emergency services.
Investigators are also contacting members of the public who have been identified as potential witnesses.
All police officers present are being treated as witnesses at this stage, the IOPC said.
The coroner has been informed and an inquest will open in due course.
