Derbyshire day centre closures confirmed despite protests
- Published
Plans to close eight Derbyshire day centres for adults with learning disabilities have been approved.
Derbyshire County Council's cabinet voted to shut the buildings in a meeting on Tuesday.
Dozens of protesters gathered outside County Hall in Matlock in an unsuccessful last ditch attempt to save them.
However the councillors said the sites were under used and shutting them would free up cash to redesign the service.
Four day centres will remain open under the overhaul of the service.
Families of people who use the centres said the closures will cause them great distress.
Sandra Peak's 52-year-old daughter Donna attends the Carter Lane centre in Shirebrook which is to close.
Mrs Peak, a Labour councillor on Bolsover District Council, said she had built up trust with centre staff who look after Donna.
She said: "I don't know where my daughter will be offered a place. I worry about what is going to happen to her because I always thought she would be settled at Carter Lane for life."
The county council's Labour group leader Joan Dixon said people were "very angry".
She warned some families would be forced to travel miles to get alternative care and would "become invisible in their own communities".
The centres that will close:
- Ashbourne and Wirksworth joint service, based at Ashbourne Library in the Derbyshire Dales
- Coal Aston in Coal Aston village hall, Dronfield, north east Derbyshire
- Carter Lane, Shirebrook
- Newhall, in Swadlincote, south Derbyshire
- Oxcroft, in Bolsover
- Renishaw, north east Derbyshire
- Whitemoor, in Belper, Amber Valley
- Whitwell, Bolsover district
Four centres to remain open are:
- Alderbrook, in Chinley, High Peak
- No Limits, in Chesterfield
- Outlook, in Long Eaton, Erewash
- Parkwood, in Alfreton, Amber Valley
The authority held a 12-week consultation ending in June to discuss its proposals.
The council said fewer people were choosing to use its day centres with two thirds of those with learning disabilities or who are autistic "accessing alternative support".
A report to the cabinet stated it was "recommended" the new model includes expanding the council's team of community workers.
The eight centres will be closed in phases over the next 12 months.
Natalie Hoy, cabinet member for adult care, previously said she understood the prospect of change was "unsettling".
"We've seen a significant reduction in the number of people using our day centres."
She added the four centres would remain open with free travel provided to those who needed it.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.