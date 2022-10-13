Great British Railways: Fears planned rail body could be axed
- Published
A rail group has spoken of its fears that plans to restructure the operation of Britain's railways could be axed.
The Rail Forum, a national industry body based in Derby, said it feared government plans to overhaul the system with a new body, named Great British Railways (GBR) might not go ahead.
Former Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced the plans for GBR in May 2021 to replace a "fragmented" system.
The government said it remained committed to reforms.
Speaking at the forum's annual conference, David Brookes, board director at Rail Forum Midlands, said: "I'm not sure whether the whole GBR thing is going to go ahead at all.
"Hopefully it will because we need a change in the industry.
"I'm hoping it's not dead. But... it's not 100% there at the moment."
Derby was one of six towns that were announced as the shortlist to become the home of the new body, which would oversee rail infrastructure, ticket prices and timetables.
Together with Birmingham, Crewe, Doncaster, Newcastle-upon-Tyne and York, it went to a public vote with a final decision on the headquarters due to be made later this year.
Mr Brookes, who is supporting Derby's bid, stressed the importance of the plans going ahead.
"There's got to be change, that's for sure," he said.
"If we get the investment we will see a better railway. I 100% believe that. [If] we get that commitment, we can deliver."
Will Rogers, managing director of East Midlands Railway and chair of the Rail Forum, said: "I've not heard anything concrete about the state of the GBR bid… but what I do know is that GBR is important to the future.
"As we look forward I think reform is still very much on the agenda and GBR forms an important part of that reform.
"I don't think it's dead, I'm just not precisely sure when that announcement [is going to come]."
Rail minister Kevin Foster said: "There's a new government; we'll take stock, particularly around the legislative agenda.
"I think we see in the not-too-distant future myself and the secretary of state will perhaps set out a little bit more detail on where we see the vision.
"But also we're now starting to see… what's going to be the type of demand, particularly on the passenger side going forward.
"[Some lines] are well back to their pre-pandemic usage; others are much, much lower than that.
"It does need to inform some of our thinking about the future."
The Department for Transport (DfT) said the Transport Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan had made clear the government's commitment to modernising rail.
"We are continuing to work with the sector to tackle the challenges that continue to face the railway as it recovers from the pandemic," a spokesperson said.
"We remain committed to reforming our railways, improving journeys for passengers and creating a better, more modern UK rail industry."
