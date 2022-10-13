Derbyshire woman takes on epic bike ride following partner's death
A woman is riding 320 miles (514km) on a bike to raise money for charity following the death of her partner.
Katy Pearson, 38, from New Mills, Derbyshire, is riding her Pendleton bike, complete with shopping basket on the handlebars, from Dorset to her home town.
She is raising funds for two charities after she lost her partner Ollie to suicide when she was 18.
She aims to complete her ride on Friday.
'Really lovely moment'
Ms Pearson, who runs a communications company, set off on her challenge on 3 October.
"I'm usually a hiker; this is my first time doing anything like this on a bike," she said.
She is trying to cycle along canal paths and old railway lines, where possible.
"My biggest challenge so far was setting off." she said.
"I was so nervous - and still am each day.
"It's a daunting task as I don't know what's around the corner.
"So far, I've endured epic rain and 30mph winds on gravel paths and, with my shopper bike, that's not the best combination."
Along the way, by coincidence, she ran into the Three Dads, three bereaved fathers who have raised almost £1m for a suicide charity through taking on challenges of their own.
"I ran into them on the canal towpath near Bathampton and it was a really, really lovely moment," she said.
Ms Pearson is raising funds online for two charities - High Peak Homeless and CALM, the suicide prevention charity following the death of her former partner.
"Ollie was a very important person to me and when he took his own life, it was a massive trauma which took me quite a few years to get over and that's how I came across CALM," she said.
"They're both charities close to my heart.
"I'm so, so grateful to everyone who has donated. People have been so generous. Strangers have been sharing their own stories with me and donating."
