Freda Walker: Intruder 'went to home eight times before murder'
A man who killed an elderly woman and seriously injured her husband carried out eight "reconnaissance missions" of their home, a court has heard.
Freda Walker was found dead at her home in Station Road, Langwith Junction, on 15 January next to her husband, Ken, who was seriously injured.
Vasile Culea, 34, of Grove Road, Church Warsop denies their murder and attempted murder.
A jury was shown CCTV of Culea driving a "circuit" around their home.
Neighbours found the couple tied-up and gagged after becoming concerned for their safety.
Mrs Walker, 86, died from her injuries while Mr Walker, 88, was taken to hospital for treatment.
During the second day of a two-week trial at Derby Crown Court, prosecutor Michael Auty KC said Mr Culea carried out eight reconnaissance missions of the Walkers' home - four by car and four on foot.
'Clear reconnaissance'
The jury were shown footage from a number of CCTV cameras that picked up Mr Culea's Audi saloon driving a "circuit" around the house in Station Road in the hours before the "savage and sustained" attack.
He was also picked up on the same CCTV walking around wearing a parka coat with the hood up.
Mr Auty said: "As clear as day this is reconnaissance, looking to find a way into the property."
Police found that the registration of the car was one of two possible results, the court heard.
Detective staff investigator Thomas O'Connor said: "A vehicle check found that one didn't exist and the other was Vasile Culea's."
The court heard his DNA was also discovered on a baseball cap at the crime scene.
For a period of time Mr Culea was not picked up on any cameras.
The prosecution says it was during this time he entered the house and attacked the elderly couple, tying them up and inflicting serious injuries, before leaving and getting back into his car.
Mr Culea was later arrested at his Nottinghamshire home.
Yesterday, Derby Crown Court heard that Mr Culea had learned that Ken Walker had recently withdrawn £30,000 in cash from the bank to pay for home improvements.
Mr Auty said he had entered the home initially with the intention to rob the couple.
Specially trained police sniffer dogs recovered £27,000 hidden around the couple's "cluttered" property during a later search.
