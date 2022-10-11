Derby primary school staff member arrested for child assault
A member of staff at a Derby primary school has been suspended after being arrested for child assault.
The 28-year-old, who works at Lakeside Primary Academy in Alvaston, was detained on suspicion of assault involving children under the age of 13.
No more details of the man's role at the school, or whether the offences relate to pupils at the school, have been released.
Police said the man, who was arrested on 7 September, had since been bailed.
In a statement, a spokesman for the Harmony Trust, which runs the school, said: "We confirm that a member of staff has been suspended as a result of them being the subject of an ongoing police investigation regarding their conduct.
"That individual has not attended the school following the commencement of the police investigation and will remain suspended pending its conclusion. "
The trust added it took the "safeguarding, health and well-being of its pupils very seriously" and had robust procedures in place to protect them.
A police spokesman said: "A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault, on 7 September, in relation to a number of incidents involving children under the age of 13.
"He has since been released on police bail, pending further enquiries."
