Sports Direct could quit current Derbyshire headquarters
- Published
Sports Direct could quit its current Derbyshire headquarters in the long-term under major plans unveiled by its parent company.
The sports retail giant is currently based at Shirebrook but Frasers Group wants create a new global HQ in the West Midlands.
Frasers Group confirmed it was "exploring options" for a new Sports Direct site.
The Shirebrook site was sold in 2019 but Sports Direct's lease runs to 2034.
Frasers Group, which also runs Flannels and USC among several other brands, has outlined plans for a massive development by Junction 2 of the M6 on the edge of Coventry.
Planning documents sent to Rugby Borough Council set out out its ambition to build a multi-million pound distribution hub with a new head office, retail space, a hotel, restaurant and conference facilities.
Exploring options
It also proposes a halls of residence and a helipad.
The documents say, subject to planning permission being granted, the construction of the new West Midlands base could be complete by 2029.
A Frasers Group spokesperson said: "To accelerate the business' growth and support our future, we are exploring options for a potential new site.
"The proposals remain subject to a planning process and, if approved, would take a significant number of years to complete.
"The current headquarters in Shirebrook has a lease that runs until 2034."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.