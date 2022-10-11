Freda Walker: Woman, 86, tied up and murdered by intruder, court told
An 86-year-old woman and her husband were tied up and gagged before she was murdered, a court has heard.
Freda Walker was found dead at her home in Station Road, Langwith Junction, Derbyshire, on 15 January.
Her 88-year-old husband Ken was found at the scene with serious injuries and was taken to hospital.
Vasile Culea, 34, of Grove Road, Church Warsop, Nottinghamshire, denies the murder of Mrs Walker and the attempted murder of her husband.
A trial - which is expected to last for two weeks - began at Derby Crown Court on Tuesday.
Prosecuting barrister, Michael Auty KC, told the jury that in October 2021 Mr Walker withdrew £30,000 of cash for home improvements, which he hid around the couple's "cluttered" home.
Mrs Walker told her niece and a few close friends, but "somehow" Mr Culea found out about the money, he said.
'Reconnaissance missions'
The court heard on 14 January, Mr Culea was caught on CCTV carrying out "reconnaissance missions" of the couple's home both by car and on foot.
At about 18.30 GMT, Mrs Walker spoke to her friend on the phone but an hour later she failed to pick up, Mr Auty added.
The court was told it was during this time that Mr Culea made his way through the property's back gate before hiding, waiting for the couple to let their cat out the back door.
Mr Auty said by the following morning friends became increasingly concerned for the couple and went to the home only to find the back door open.
They entered to find Mrs Walker on the kitchen floor before calling the emergency services.
'Horrific injuries'
Mr Auty told the court both Mrs Walker, who was a retired machinist, and her husband, a former councillor, suffered "horrific injuries".
He said Mr Culea's "savage and sustained" attack on the couple was "completely devoid of any mercy".
The court heard that both had been hog-tied, gagged and left for dead.
Two bags had been placed over the head of Mrs Walker, who suffered 25 injuries including three rib fractures and a brain bleed.
She was pronounced dead at the scene, but the court was told she would have had a "reasonable prospect of survival" had she received medical help.
The jury heard Mr Walker also suffered a range of injuries including several spinal fractures and serious brain trauma.
He was taken to hospital but survived.
The court heard he had since died, but his death has not been linked to the attack.
Mr Auty said it was the prosecution's case that the pair were attacked and bound before Mr Culea searched the house for money, asking Mr Walker where it was hidden.
He said Mr Walker "most likely" had forgotten where it was. Officers later recovered £27,000 during a search.
The jury was told that forensic scientists found blood spatter evidence which "was consistent" with Mrs Walker being attacked in the kitchen.
There was also evidence that an attack took place in the living room of the home.
Mr Culea was spotted on CCTV at 20:48 GMT walking along an alley to the rear of the home before he drove to a friend's house in Mansfield Woodhouse, the court heard.
A cap with his DNA was found in the home alongside a dishcloth which the prosecution say was used in an attempt to clean his shoes.
He was later arrested, but answered "no comment" during four interviews.
Mr Culea has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Mrs Walker and causing grievous bodily harm to her husband.
The jury has been tasked with deciding if he murdered Mrs Walker.
In relation to Mr Walker, Mr Culea is charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and attempted murder.
The trial continues.
