Lee Nevins: Murderer jailed for not returning to open prison
A convicted murderer who failed to return to an open prison has been sentenced to 12 months in jail.
An appeal was issued by Derbyshire Police last month after Lee Nevins did not return to HMP Sudbury following a period of leave on temporary licence.
The 39-year-old was jailed for life in November 2006 for the murder of Lee Jobling in Gateshead.
He admitted remaining unlawfully at large after temporary release at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Police confirmed Nevins was located by officers from Northumbria Police in the Washington area of Sunderland on Saturday.
