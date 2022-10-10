Lee Nevins: Murderer who left open prison found by officers
A convicted murderer who failed to return to an open prison has been located, police say.
An appeal was issued by Derbyshire Police last month after Lee Nevins did not return to HMP Sudbury following a period of leave on temporary licence.
The 39-year-old was jailed for life in November 2006 for the murder of Lee Jobling in Gateshead.
Derbyshire Police said Nevins was located by officers in the Washington area of Sunderland on Saturday.
The force would not say what action he now faced.
