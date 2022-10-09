Derby man shot dead by police named as Marius Ciolac
- Published
A man who was shot dead by officers at a police station in Derby has been named as Marius Ciolac.
Derbyshire Police said the family of the 35-year-old, from Osmaston Road, had been informed.
He was spotted with a knife in the secure car park of Ascot Drive Police Station at about 09:55 BST on Friday and a window was reportedly smashed.
Armed officers were deployed and a police firearm was discharged at 10:03, the force said.
It added that officers administered first aid until paramedics arrived, and the man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating the incident, following a referral from Derbyshire Police.
The force said it would be "cooperating fully" with the watchdog's inquiry.
Witnesses in nearby businesses said they heard a "number of shots".
Nobody else was injured during the incident, Derbyshire Police has previously said.