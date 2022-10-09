Football pitches in Derby to be dug up for Roman archaeological excavation
- Published
A site earmarked for three 3G football pitches and an improved clubhouse is to be dug up for an archaeological excavation.
A number of large trenches will be dug along the southern part of Derby Racecourse playing fields.
The council said the area has undergone very little modern development and part of the site lies within the area of Roman Derby.
Arrangements have been made to allow grassroots games to continue.
Derby City Council said investigations will take place around the existing building and 3G pitch from 10 October.
'Archaeological remains'
Twenty archaeological trenches will be dug over a period of three weeks, some up to 65ft (20m) long.
The trenches will be excavated in phases on weekdays. The specific investigation areas will be fenced off during the work, made safe and then the fences removed in preparation for the weekend's football.
The archaeological evaluation is to look for archaeological remains that may be affected by the proposed development of the Football Hub, and to establish the significance of any finds.
Councillor Jerry Pearce, Derby City Council's cabinet member for public spaces and leisure, said: "This work has to be completed as part of the planning process for the Football Hub, and has been planned carefully to ensure it won't stop play and all fixtures can go ahead as planned."
As well as three additional full-sized 3G artificial grass pitches, the existing building would be extended and improved to include a café, larger reception area, a community/education room, better access and improved parking.