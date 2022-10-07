Derby: Man in hospital after incident at police station
A man has been taken to hospital following an incident at a police station in Derby.
Derbyshire Police said officers were in attendance at Ascot Drive police station on the outskirts of the city.
Ascot Drive is currently closed and photos on social media show a large police presence. Witnesses have reported hearing several loud bangs.
No further details have been released on what has happened or the injured man's condition.
