Derby: Attempted murder of police officer charge dropped
- Published
A man who was alleged to have attempted to murder a police officer in a hit-and-run crash in Derby city centre has had the charge against him dropped.
Mubarak Hussein, of Stockton Close, Sheffield, had been charged with attempted murder after a police officer was hit by a car on 4 September.
The 21-year-old has had two other dangerous driving and driving without insurance charges discontinued.
The police officer suffered a serious leg injury when he was struck.
It is understood to have happened in Wardwick at about 00:30 BST.
The Crown Prosecution Service will however proceed with charges against Mr Hussein for alleged drug and fraud offences.
He is set to stand trial at Derby Crown Court on 20 February charged with possession with intent to supply heroin, crack cocaine and possession of counterfeit cash.
