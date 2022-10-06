Derbyshire: Arrest after Ferrari filmed driving above 180mph
A man has been arrested after a Ferrari was filmed reaching speeds of more than 180mph in Derbyshire.
A man, from South Yorkshire, was arrested and has now been released under investigation.
It is in connection with a video which emerged on social media filmed on the A61 northbound near Dronfield on Sunday 2 October.
Derbyshire Police said it was continuing its inquiries and has appealed for more information.
The footage is understood to have been filmed in the Dronfield area between 15:15 and 15:35 BST.
