Plans to close adult Derbyshire day care centres recommended
- Published
Plans to close eight out of 12 council-run day care centres for adults with learning disabilities in Derbyshire have been recommended for approval.
The county council said the facilities were under used and shutting them would free up cash to redesign the service.
Four other centres in the county would remain open as part of the proposals.
Jeanette Lloyd, Derbyshire branch secretary for the union Unison, said the decision to close all eight centres would "devastate so many lives".
Council officers have recommended the centres should be closed but the council's cabinet will vote on the plans at a meeting on 13 October.
The authority held a 12-week consultation ending in June to discuss its proposals.
The council said fewer people were choosing to use its day centres with two thirds of those with learning disabilities or who are autistic "accessing alternative support".
A report to the cabinet stated it was "recommended that the new model of day opportunities as outlined... is implemented" which includes expanding the council's team of community workers.
The centres at risk are:
- Ashbourne and Wirksworth joint service, based at Ashbourne Library in the Derbyshire Dales
- Coal Aston in Coal Aston village hall, Dronfield, north east Derbyshire
- Carter Lane, Shirebrook
- Newhall, in Swadlincote, south Derbyshire
- Oxcroft, in Bolsover
- Renishaw, north east Derbyshire
- Whitemoor, in Belper, Amber Valley
- Whitwell, Bolsover district
Four centres to remain open are:
- Alderbrook, in Chinley, High Peak
- No Limits, in Chesterfield
- Outlook, in Long Eaton, Erewash
- Parkwood, in Alfreton, Amber Valley
Ms Lloyd said: "Every family now faces the harsh reality of having to travel out of the area to get the support they need or face an uphill battle to secure a place at a private organisation.
"It also means dedicated centre staff face a very difficult few months of uncertainty."
Emma Roberts, the East Midlands regional organiser for the union, added: "There are no suitable or effective alternatives to the level of care and treatments offered at day centres.
"It requires specialist care that outreach or community programmes simply do not come anywhere near delivering."
Natalie Hoy, cabinet member for adult care, said she understood the prospect of change was "unsettling".
"But for far too long we have offered a one-size-fits-all approach," she said.
"We've seen a significant reduction in the number of people using our day centres."
She said the council would provide transport to those who wanted to continue to use its centres, if the proposals are approved.
