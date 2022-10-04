Killamarsh: Man admits killing mother and three children

Terri Harris (bottom left) and her children John Paul Bennett (top left) and Lacey Bennett (bottom right) were found dead along with Lacey's friend Connie Gent (top right)

A man has admitted the manslaughter of a mother and three children but denied murder.

Damien Bendall, 32, is alleged to have raped and murdered 11-year-old Lacey Bennett, and murdered her brother John Paul Bennett, 13, their mother Terri Harris, 35, and friend Connie Gent, 11.

Their bodies were found at a house in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, Derbyshire, on 19 September last year.

At Derby Crown Court Mr Justice Sweeney set a trial date of 24 November.

Damien Bendall is charged with four counts of murder and accused of raping 11-year-old Lacey

Mr Bendall, formerly of Chandos Crescent, also entered a not guilty plea to the charge of rape.

It is alleged he unlawfully killed all four on a day between Friday September 17 and Monday September 20.

Bendall was remanded in custody until a further hearing on Friday 14 October.

