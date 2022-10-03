Belper World Heritage site mill museum shuts its doors
A museum in Derbyshire's World Heritage site has closed its doors after hosting a final day of tours.
Strutt's North Mill, in Belper, is a Grade I listed iron framed building which produced cotton thread from 1804.
It has celebrated the area's industrial heritage for 25 years but closed after council grants were withdrawn.
Organisers thanked volunteers and visitors for their support and said they planned to offer tours of the area and an exhibition on the Strutt family.
The building, which replaced an earlier one destroyed by fire, has been described as one of the most important in the Derwent Valley World Heritage site.
The museum contained machinery and memorabilia relating to textile production and the Strutt family, who built a manufacturing complex there.
In March, Amber Valley Borough Council confirmed it would stop its £50,000 funding due to financial pressures on the authority.
A final day of tours was held on Friday and the space will instead be let out for commercial use.
The Belper North Mill Trust said it had reached an agreement with the The Arkwright Society for a new exhibition at Cromford.
The trust also said it would continue to offer tours of the area, educational visits and volunteering opportunities.
