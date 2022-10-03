Cyril McGuinness: Kidnap suspect who died after raid had heart disease
A man who collapsed during a police raid and later died had heart disease, a jury inquest has heard.
Chesterfield Coroner's Court was told Cyril McGuinness went into cardiac arrest as police searched his home in Buxton, Derbyshire, in 2019. He was pronounced dead in hospital.
He was a suspect in a "serious" kidnap and assault in Northern Ireland for which others stood trial.
Specialists could not say if the shock of the raid led to the cardiac arrest.
An inquest heard that at about 07:00 GMT on 8 November 2019, Mr McGuinness woke in his bed to find himself surrounded by police officers during a search requested by the Police Service of Northern Ireland.
Officers placed him in handcuffs but gave the suspect water and cigarettes on request.
The inquest heard the 54-year-old was "completely compliant" throughout the raid.
Mr McGuinness collapsed 45 to 60 minutes later and officers started CPR until paramedics arrived.
He was taken to Stockport's Stepping Hill Hospital but was pronounced dead at 09:55 GMT.
Pathologist Guy Rutty said: "His heart is so bad that he can literally drop down dead at any second."
However, he could not say whether the shock and stress of the raid could have started the cardiac arrest.
He added there were no marks on his body to suggest he had been "excessively restrained against his will or was subjected to any form of trauma".
'Reasonable restraint'
Following the death, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigated the actions of Derbyshire Police.
Lead investigator, Peter Finch, said a report given to officers before the raid raised no health concerns regarding Mr McGuinness.
He found there was no evidence to suggest undue force was used and no misconduct was found.
Mr McGuinness was not charged with anything and was held during the raid under powers allowing "reasonable restraint" during the exercise of officers' functions.
Jurors were told it was the police's intention not to arrest Mr McGuinness unless evidence was recovered which would have justified his arrest.
The inquest, which is expected to finish on Wednesday, continues.
