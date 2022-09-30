Ken Walker: Attacked husband died of natural causes, police say
A man who was critically injured in an attack which killed his wife died months later of natural causes, police have confirmed.
Ken Walker, 88, was discovered alongside his wife Freda, 86, at their home in Station Road, Langwith Junction, Derbyshire, on 15 January.
Mr Walker died in August and the finding means their alleged attacker will not face further charges.
Vasile Culea, 34, has denied murder and attempted murder.
Mrs Walker was a retired machinist, while Mr Walker served on Bolsover District and Shirebrook Town councils for several years before retiring in 2019.
Mr Culea, of Grove Road, Church Warsop, Nottinghamshire, is due to stand trial at Derby Crown Court in October after denying murder and attempted murder at a hearing in March.
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: "We have had the results from the post-mortem following Ken Walker's death and it has been found he died as a result of natural causes.
"Therefore, no further charges will be brought in respect of his death."
