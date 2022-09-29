Lee Nevins: Murderer sought after absconding from open prison
A convicted murderer is being sought after he absconded from an open prison.
Lee Nevins was found guilty of murder in November 2006 and sentenced to life imprisonment.
The 39-year-old was on a period of leave on temporary licence from HMP Sudbury, in Derbyshire, but failed to return on Tuesday.
Nevins, who was jailed for the murder of Lee Jobling in Gateshead, previously escaped from custody during a visit to hospital in 2008.
He has links to Gateshead, Chester-le-Street, and the wider Northumbria Police area.
Nevins is described as white, of slim build, and about 6ft tall with short blonde hair and blue eyes.
He also has a tattoo of a Tasmanian Devil on his arm, Derbyshire Police added.
